Laval’s Fernandez makes Grand Slam debut at Australian Open

Fernandez, the 2019 junior French Open champion showed that not only can she keep up with older and more experienced players but the southpaw player can also best them on the court.

 Suburban file photo

Following a solid showing in the qualifiers for the Australian Open, Laval’s Leylah Annie Fernandez earned her professional Grand Slam main draw debut following a trio of victories. Fernandez, only 17 years of age, dispatched her opponents, all in their twenties and veterans of the tour, in straight sets. Patricia Tig of Romania age 25 lost 6-2, 6-3 in the first match, Japan’s Maya Hibi, 23 was dropped 6-4, 6-4 and American Danielle Lao, 28 fell 7-5, 7-5, advancing Fernandez to the main draw. On day two of the main event Fernandez faced American Lauren Davis but was unable to win the match to continue along the way. Davis, ranked 62, defeated the teen 6-4, 6-2 but was challenged on her way to the victory. Through aggressive play, Fernandez tested her opponent in rallies and matched her when it came to power shots. The 2019 junior French Open champion showed that not only can she keep up with older and more experienced players but the southpaw player can also best them on the court. “It’s very special to me to be able to play here in the women’s draw,” Leylah Annie Fernandez said following her win over Hibi. “Just seeing players like Nadal, Federer, Serena, Wozniacki, who’ve won here in the past and seeing them practice and adapt on court is great and has helped me a lot.”

