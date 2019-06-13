Leylah Annie Fernandez, No. 1 seed for the tournament, made history as she became the first Canadian to claim the Junior French Open title with victory over Emma Navarro of the United States last Saturday at Stade Roland Garros. It also marked the first time since 2004 that the top seed had won the tournament. “I’m very happy, proud, there are no words to describe how I feel now,” Leylah Annie Fernandez said. “I have worked very hard with my father (her coach Jorge Fernandez) over the past years to attain this.”
The 16-year-old had suffered a heartbreaking defeat a few months ago when she lost in the final of the Junior Australian Open, but there was no repeat performance in Paris as the southpaw player from Laval put on a polished display to beat Navarro 6-3, 6-2. “This year it was my goal to win a junior grand slam, and I was close to the Australian Open,” Fernandez said. “I was really happy to have another opportunity here at the French Open and was able to get the win.”
Fernandez played flawlessly as she went through the entire tournament without dropping a set and without needing a tiebreak. In the final, she broke Navarro twice in the first set and three times in the second set to claim an impressive victory as well as the trophy. “While I was warming up before the game, I was really nervous, but my dad spoke to me and got me out of this state, he calmed me down, he told me that all I needed was to do was to be happy to be in the final, to play and fight for each point, “ she said.
In becoming a Junior Grand Slam champion, Fernandez joins Félix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov, both of whom are performing well on the ATP Tour and currently are among the world’s top 25, as having won titles on the junior circuit first. “When I saw Denis Shapovalov, who won against Nadal at the Rogers Cup, it was something special, and seeing that the Canadian players are at the top, I thought that I too could do it, that I could play at Roland Garros and even win,” she said. It’s been a terrific year so far for Fernandez starting with her Australian Open final appearance back in January. That was followed by a call up to Canada’s Fed Cup team to face reigning champion Czech Republic team in April. There she held her own despite losing to Marketa Vondrousova, currently ranked No. 38 on the WTA Tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.