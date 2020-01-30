Last weekend 96 teams in atom and pee wee levels featuring both boys and girls squads got to take part in the 13th edition of the Best Buy Cup today at Laval’s Centre de la Nature. The popular event is held in conjunction with Hockey Quebec and is a free event for the teams to take part in. There was a record number of 23 Hockey Feminin teams taking part in this edition. The two day tournament is the largest outdoor minor hockey tournament in the province where close to 1,250 players got to battle each other and the elements each day on one of the four rinks set-up for the event. Action ran from 8:00 am until 8:00 pm both days allowing families and fans to enjoy the games, activities, food and drink all free of charge. Former Hab Georges Laraque and Olympian Charline Labonté were on hand Saturday to inspire the young athletes, take part in an autograph session and a special event. That event allowed players the chance to take to the ice with Laraque and Labonté, receive a pass from the former NHL’er and attempt to slip one past the Olympic goaltender. “I’m really impressed by what Best Buy has put together,” Georges Laraque said. “We know that sports for the development of kids are really important. Kids that are playing sports are motivated, healthy and staying out of trouble. So to have an event like this is awesome.”
Having 23 girls teams take part brought a big smile to Charline Labonté’s face. “It’s so special,” Charline Labonté said. “When I was growing up I was always the only girl and it was like, “what is she doing here? She doesn’t belong” So to see 23 young teams playing together and having fun together is really impressive.”
Also on hand was Anthonin Verreault, a young hockey player with the St. Eustache Vikings of the Quebec Midget AAA League, who had the opportunity to go to the Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland. Sports columnist Martin Lemay returned as Honorary President of the event and has been greatly involved with the Best Buy Cup since day one thirteen years ago.
