Laval native Samuel Bolduc was a second round selection, 57th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft held last weekend in Vancouver. The brawny blue liner for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada was selected by the New York Islanders. In several mock drafts leading up to the real deal, it looked as if Bolduc, a left-shooting defenseman, was destined for the hometown Canadiens. That never came to fruition as the Habs traded that 50th pick to the Los Angeles Kings for picks 64 and 126. That left the Armada’s Bolduc available and the Isles snapped him up. Bolduc enjoyed a solid second season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) as his stock rose with Central Scouting Bureau. Mid-term rankings had the 6’-1”, 209 pound rearguard pegged at 87 among North American skaters. Continually improved play and a strong showing at the Prospect Game saw Bolduc rise to 42 in the North American pool. What the Islanders are getting is a savvy player who can make his presence felt in all three zones, defending neutral and attacking. Along the boards and in front of his goalie, Bolduc usually comes away with the puck and makes a quality pass to send the play out. Opponents also pay a price in front of the net as he uses his size and strength to keep opposing forwards off-balance. On the attack, Bolduc can make himself open for his forwards, knows when to pinch in from the blue line and has the capability to unleash a laser of a shot from the point. The 18-year-old Bolduc had 37 points in 65 games with the Armada last season, 9-goals and 28 assists, what is very impressive; given his physical style of play was the fact that he only logged 27 penalty minutes. Bolduc is a blue chip prospect for the Islanders and will make it to the show, possibly sooner than later.
Laval native Bolduc tapped by the Islanders in NHL Entry Draft
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
