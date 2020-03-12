Laval-Montreal sweeps Amos in opening round

Forestier Rock Lamoureux gets no room to move as Laval-Montreal’s Isaac Dufort (19) lends a hand to goalie Nicolas Ruccia and Andrew Afonso guards the post.

 Rob Amyot The Suburban

The Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal felled the Forestiers d’Amos three straight in their best of five opening series. The Royal bested Amos by 4-1, 3-1 and 3-2 scores as the goaltending tandem of Olivier Ciarlo with wins in games one and three and Nicolas Ruccia in game 2 frustrated the Forestiers shooters.Laval-Montreal were on home ice at Fleury arena for the opening two games and in game one, Isaac Dufort opened and closed the scoring with other goals coming from Simon Chartrand and Gabriel Sicotte. Game two saw Sicotte hit for a pair in the 3-1 win and Dufour notching the game winner 29 seconds into the middle frame. Amos upped the pressure in game three back on their home ice for the closest game of the series but still falling by a 3-2 tally. Anakin Guay’s powerplay marker at 14:25 of the third snapped a 2-2 deadlock while the game’s first star goalie Ciarlo barred the door to Amos to secure the win and the series. Laval-Montreal is now facing the Chateauguay Grenadiers in quarter final play. The Royal get to start at home but the first two games were at Complex Guimond on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Games three and four (if necessary) go on Friday and Saturday in Chateauguay.

