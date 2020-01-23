Laval-Montreal pulls away in the second to break losing skid

After six losses in a row, the bantam ‘AAA’ Laval-Montreal Amazones were due for a win and they got a big one on Sunday morning as they downed the Outaouais Intrépide 6-3 at Place Bell.
“We lost our last six games, so this was big,” said Laval-Montreal head coach Joey Brandone. “We had a rough game yesterday, we lost 3-0, so the girls were a little down.”
Despite being short handed, the Amazones harassed Outaouais right off the bat. They played with an intensity that only comes with a team desperate for a victory. And they completely overwhelmed their opponents.
The second period is where the team really drove a dagger into the Intrépide. With the game tied at 1-1, Laval-Montreal went on to score three unanswered goals. Hytina Mukam got the show started with a goal 8:23 into the middle frame.
Less than a minute later, Cloé Loiselle buried a perfect opportunity in the slot. The onslaught was underway. A few minutes later Mukam added her second of the morning, putting the Amazones in a commanding 4-1 lead.
“They worked together and they didn’t stop working,” Brandone said. “It took the 14 girls we had on the ice, all together, pushing in the same direction; that was the difference maker today.”
According to Intrépide head coach Nicolas Gosselin, his players were coming into the game tired. With limited visibility on the roads due to the snowstorm, Gosselin’s squad got home later than expected on Saturday night.
They were also short benched, explained Gosselin, with several players still recovering from injuries. However, the coach knows all the blame can’t be put on weather conditions. Both teams faced adversity; they just got outworked this time around.
“We let them skate, which usually we don’t; we like to control the small ice […] and they had shots on net that shouldn’t have happened, but they did and our goalie couldn’t stop them.” said Gosselin.
Outaouais has a chance at redemption as they battle Laval-Montreal on January 25. But this time it’ll be on home ice back in Gatineau.
