The Laval Montreal Rousseau Royal closed the books on a successful regular season where they finished in first place in the CCM Division and third overall. The Royal ended the regular season with a 3-2 overtime loss to second place Gatineau. Following two scoreless periods, the Intrepides potted a pair to pull out to a 2-0 lead. Laval-Montreal battled back to pull even and force an extra frame but the visitors hit for the game winner at 3:06 of the extra session. The Royal opened their post-season at home on Monday and Tuesday night as they welcomed the Amos Forestiers. Laval-Montreal is in control of the best of five series following 4-1 and 3-1 victories. Tonight the Royal will attempt to fell the Forestiers in Amos.
Laval-Montreal into the post-season
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
