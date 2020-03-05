Rousseau-Royal into post-season play

Royal Michael Mastrodomenico ties up Marc-Olivier Racine-Roy of the Intrepide while Laval-Montreal goalie Nicolas Ruccia tries to get a view of the ongoing play.

 Rob Amyot The Suburban

The Laval Montreal Rousseau Royal closed the books on a successful regular season where they finished in first place in the CCM Division and third overall. The Royal ended the regular season with a 3-2 overtime loss to second place Gatineau. Following two scoreless periods, the Intrepides potted a pair to pull out to a 2-0 lead. Laval-Montreal battled back to pull even and force an extra frame but the visitors hit for the game winner at 3:06 of the extra session. The Royal opened their post-season at home on Monday and Tuesday night as they welcomed the Amos Forestiers. Laval-Montreal is in control of the best of five series following 4-1 and 3-1 victories. Tonight the Royal will attempt to fell the Forestiers in Amos.

sports@thesuburban.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.