Last Sunday afternoon at Fleury Arena, the Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal handed a persistent Lac St. Louis Lions squads a 7-4 loss. It was the Lac Pack getting on the scoreboard first as the two opponents exchanged powerplay tallies in the first 20-minutes of play. Adam Carona put the visitors up 1-0 just under the four minute mark but the Royal replied two minutes later on Steven Iannidinardo’s advantage marker. Laval-Montreal rolled off a trio of tallies to build to a 4-1 advantage, starting with Simon Chartarnd-Pomerleau’s goal a mere 24 seconds from the drop of the puck to start the second frame. The special teams chipped in on the next two Royal’s goals with Danny Akkouche hitting for a shorthanded score and Anakin Guay- Tessier adding a powerplay goal. Lac St. Louis pushed back with goals by William Blackburn and an powerplay goal by Joey Vetrano to make it a one-goal game heading into the break. In the third,Laval-Montreal’s Daniel Agostino added an insurance marker that was required as Blackbirn pulled the Lions back to within one in a 5-4 situation. Chartrand-Pomerleau’s second of the match gave the Royal a 6-4 edge and Agostino’s empty-netter sealed the deal for Laval-Montreal. While the offence shone, Royal defencemen Michael Mastrodemenico and Angus Booth were first and second stars of the game. Lion Joey Vetrano picked-up third star considerations. The Royal are on the road this weekend for a pair of afternoon match-ups. On Saturday the team will be in Trois Rivieres to face the Estacades and on Sunday Laval-Montreal travels to Magog to face the Cantonniers. The Royal are in third in the CCM Division with 20 points, just back of St. Eustache, also with 20 points.

sports@thesuburban.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.