Last Sunday afternoon at Fleury Arena, the Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal handed a persistent Lac St. Louis Lions squads a 7-4 loss. It was the Lac Pack getting on the scoreboard first as the two opponents exchanged powerplay tallies in the first 20-minutes of play. Adam Carona put the visitors up 1-0 just under the four minute mark but the Royal replied two minutes later on Steven Iannidinardo’s advantage marker. Laval-Montreal rolled off a trio of tallies to build to a 4-1 advantage, starting with Simon Chartarnd-Pomerleau’s goal a mere 24 seconds from the drop of the puck to start the second frame. The special teams chipped in on the next two Royal’s goals with Danny Akkouche hitting for a shorthanded score and Anakin Guay- Tessier adding a powerplay goal. Lac St. Louis pushed back with goals by William Blackburn and an powerplay goal by Joey Vetrano to make it a one-goal game heading into the break. In the third,Laval-Montreal’s Daniel Agostino added an insurance marker that was required as Blackbirn pulled the Lions back to within one in a 5-4 situation. Chartrand-Pomerleau’s second of the match gave the Royal a 6-4 edge and Agostino’s empty-netter sealed the deal for Laval-Montreal. While the offence shone, Royal defencemen Michael Mastrodemenico and Angus Booth were first and second stars of the game. Lion Joey Vetrano picked-up third star considerations. The Royal are on the road this weekend for a pair of afternoon match-ups. On Saturday the team will be in Trois Rivieres to face the Estacades and on Sunday Laval-Montreal travels to Magog to face the Cantonniers. The Royal are in third in the CCM Division with 20 points, just back of St. Eustache, also with 20 points.
Laval-Montreal cages Lions in Midget AAA play
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
