Laval Jr. Academy is dominating the bantam ‘D4’ division this season with 12 goals for and zero against in two games.
Laval earned their second consecutive 6-0 win, this time over Lower Canada College. The girls outpaced and outworked their opponents, scoring with relative ease in the second half.
“It’s the first time we played these guys, so at the beginning of the game, they gave my team a scare,” said Steinman. “After that, we scored a couple goals and I knew we had a good chance at winning the game.”
LCC put up a fight in the first half, holding Laval to just two goals. They even generated a few scoring chances. However, in the second half, once Laval began to attack more, LCC’s offense fizzled out.
Laval’s captain, the team’s most valuable player, took control of the game in the second. The ball funneled through her, as she sidestepped defenders and put more balls on net.
The young captain notched two goals in the second half, with one coming from a stunning corner kick. The ball curled in tight on LCC’s goalkeeper, deflecting off a defender and into the net.
“The biggest thing was that I told some of my girls to start shooting at the goalie,” said Laval head coach Marshall Steinman. “They were just trying to pass, so it makes a huge difference, especially at this level of kids.”
Despite a disappointing opening game for LCC, head coach Étienne Dufort recognized his team’s effort. Dufort notes that his team isn’t the most experienced in the league. They weren’t prepared to face a team like Laval.
“They were really good, actually it’s the best team I’ve seen in this league,” said Dufort. “For some of our girls, it was the first time they ever played a soccer game — our two goalies it was their first time, too.”
Dufort says that as the season continues, his team needs to sharpen their ball skills. They’ll need to tighten up the midfield, too, if they want to compete against the league’s top teams.
