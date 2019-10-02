Laval Jr. Academy topples LCCHS, draws level with St. Georges

The bantam ‘D4’ c-division Laval Jr. Academy boys handed LaSalle Community Comprehensive High School a lopsided 8-1 loss on Thursday afternoon at Riverside Park.
The win gives Laval three wins on the season and ties them with St. Georges for top spot in the league. However, the Academy has been lights out since the first kick-off.
The boys are putting up solid numbers. After three games, Laval has notched 17 goals, while only allowing two goals against. They are in a class of their own at the moment, and the rest of the league is at their mercy.
“Not the outcome we were hoping for, obviously,” said LaSalle coach Gianni Panzera. “This Laval team is made up of mainly grade eight kids, because I recognize a lot of them – they’re a lot bigger and stronger.”
Size plays a major factor in bantam soccer, according to Panzera. And unfortunately for LCCHS, they’re made up of primarily first-year players. They did play better late in the first half and early in the second half. LaSalle scored its lone goal during that time.
“By that point I think we were lacking confidence and lost motivation a little bit,” Panzera said.
The goal failed to strike up a rousing a comeback. LaSalle played on their heels for most of the second half. They succumbed to two late goals, pushing Laval’s lead to seven. But the outcome wasn’t surprising for Panzera.
The Academy is fast, unified and opportunistic, says Panzera. It was only a matter of time for them to crack the score sheet. The important thing is that LaSalle improves on these experiences, he says, and they’ll come back stronger next season.
“The nice thing is that these guys will be together next year as grade eights – they’ll grow,” said Panzera.
Next up, LCCHS takes on Selwyn House on October 2. Laval faces St. Georges on October 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.