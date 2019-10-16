Royal West Academy staked their claim for top dog in the bantam ‘D4’ level one B-division as they handed undefeated Laval Jr. Academy their first loss of the season.
Royal West escaped with a nail-biting 1-0 victory over their defacto season rivals, thanks to an impressive first half performance and a stout defensive effort in the second.
“This is the first time we played Laval Jr., we heard they’re a very strong team, so out of all the schools this was the most challenging one,” said Royal West assistant coach Sadia Dipietro.
Juliette Bulot scored the games lone goal, but she didn’t take home the most valuable player. It was the play of goalkeeper Maya Yigit that stood out the most throughout the game.
Yigit was a wall for her team when it mattered most. Laval Jr. leads the league in goals this season with 20 and they showed their offensive prowess in the second half. They pressured and blasted Yigit with shots but she never faltered.
“She controls the flow of the game,” said Dipietro. “She’s also a player, so she knows the field really well.”
This is Laval’s first loss of the season, and they’re still firmly in first place. They have an identical record as Royal West, but with four more goals. There’s no need to hang their heads after a tough battle against a difficult opponent, says Laval head coach Marshall Steinman.
“It’s character building, they’re unhappy because it’s their first loss and last year we didn’t lose a game until the finals, and we lost in double overtime,” Steinman said.
Steinman’s squad faced a different challenge against Royal West, as they played without the help of their three best players. But even short benched, Steinman saw his side put in a complete effort.
It just wasn’t going in against Yigit. And while it’s easy to be disappointed with the loss, Steinman is happy with the way the season is playing out so far.
“They’re tied with us for first, we’ll both be in the playoffs – it’s been a good year,” said Steinman.
Both teams are back in action on October 17. Laval faces LCC, while Royal West takes on Sacred Heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.