Laval-Est derails Express, solidifies first place position

The midget ‘B’ Laval-Est Ambassadeurs took care of business against a physical and charged up Express Mistral squad on Sunday afternoon.
The Ambassadeurs, who sit at the top of the league standings, defeated the usurping Express 4-0. With the win, Laval-Est finds themselves four points up on the second place Monteuil Blizzards. Mistral is now nine points out of first place.
But the third place Express has a chance at redemption. There are only a few weeks remaining in the season and Mistral will play against the Ambassadeurs one more time before playoffs.
They have a date with Laval-Est on February 21. And they face off against the Blizzards two days later. There is still plenty of time to see some reshuffling at the top of the leaderboard, and with sparks flying on Sunday, it should be a photo finish.
Laval-Est shut down the Express in their latest battle. The boys handled every dangerous opportunity in the defensive zone with poise and throttled their opponents in the offensive zone.
Meanwhile, the goaltending battle leaned heavily towards the Ambassadeurs. Tristan Racicot pitched a shut out, bolstering his teams’ league leading goal differential. On the other end, Franco Teoli faltered against the league’s highest scoring team.
Laval-Est head coach Frederic Sicotte will be pleased with his teams’ performance against a rambunctious Mistral side. With a 3-0 lead in the third period, his squad fortified the defensive zone and infuriated their opponents into taking penalties.
The Ambassadeurs were gifted several 5-on-3 power plays, eventually finding the back of the net once again late in the game. The Express battled hard but penalty trouble became the story in the third period.
Frustrated with their inability to score, Mistral engaged in chippy board play and reckless stick work. Laval-Est is dangerous at 5-on-5, but they’re even more dangerous when they have room to move around on the power play.
The two teams remain locked in a fight for the league crown.
