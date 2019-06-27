After the rain cancelled a few games, Laval’s midget AA baseball team was eager to get back on the diamond—and they took full advantage with an 8-2 win over the Montreal Orioles.
Laval got off on the right foot. They counted on their pitcher Vincent Rotari to put the team’s foot in the door, and he delivered. Only one point was made off his throws through the game.
Then, when it came time to get behind the bat, Laval’s players were aggressive, and it worked in their favour.
“It was a really good match, we took advantage of our opportunities early on in the game, our batters were opportunistic,” said Laval coach Michel Lalonde. “We had some solid shots and they landed.”
Having been on a losing streak, Montreal coach Guillaume Champagne said it’s more crucial than ever for the team to be unified.
“Our plan was to go from a group of baseball players to a team. There’s a big difference between a group of talented guys playing together and a team,” he said. “I didn’t see that today.”
Champagne stressed the need for team spirit to play a good game.
“We had some nice drives, we hit a double, and we had some good executions but it goes beyond talent and we need team spirit,” he said.
Champagne said that when it comes to playing AA, the players had to make sacrifices to be able to play, and that they should be making those sacrifices because the game is fun to play.
“I’d love to see the boys have fun, and have fun learning to be a team.There needs to be more communication,” he said. “The guys make sacrifices to be here and Iwant that sacrifice to be for pleasure.”
As for Laval, their victory could be awarded to a combination of talent and attitude. Along with Rotari,Gabriel Sawaya, who hit two doubles in the game, shined.
“With a victory like this, we hope the buys will carry that on in the rest of the season,” said Lalonde.
