The Laval mini AAA boys basketball team came up with a big road performance for a 67-57 win against Brookwood in Pierrefonds on Sunday.
Nathan Pelisier led the way with 16 points, and Laval got another 14 points from Sebastien Dorcely to combine for nearly half their offence.
But Laval was also able to spread the rest of its production throughout their lineup with 10 players putting points on the scoresheet.
“It’s been like that,” Laval coach Irvens Pierre said. “I can go with a rotation of 10 players, no problem making them play. My team is deep this year, I have a very deep team.”
Laval went on a pair of 11-point runs, one to open the second quarter, the other to end the third, which they finished with a 49-36 lead.
“I’ve got a lot of new guys, we have 11 first-year intercity players,” Brookwood coach Ronnie Fox said. “So when they get pressure, some of them get nervous and they have a habit of turning over the ball. We must have had 40, 50 turnovers, and I said to them that it’s hard to win many games turning over the ball 40, 50 times. In this league, 67 points is a lot of points to give a mini team, it’s hard to win. You know, you’ve got to play better defense.”
The teams poured it on in the fourth quarter when they scored a combined total of 39 points, including 21 by Brookwood, which went on a seven-point run to close to within seven at 56-49 before Laval pulled away with five straight points to improve to 5-2 following a pair of losses.
“I think offensively we need to be more organized,” Pierre said. “Bur we’re getting there, I think we could easily be a top-three team this year. They should be.”
Brookwood’s Kayden Carmichael led all scorers with 26 points.
“All I want is from one game to the next game just make little baby steps and get better,” Fox said. “They’re getting more comfortable with the ball. More guys are getting comfortable handling the ball and starting to finish. Where in the beginning I had maybe two or three guys on the scoresheet, now I have to eight guys really who are getting some points. I mean,Kayden, can’t do it all by himself, right? He had a tremendous game but there are other guys that are touching the ball and finishing, which we weren’t doing at the beginning.”
