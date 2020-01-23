Laval bags one Moose lets second get away

The Rocket split their Manitoba visit with the Moose last weekend in Winnipeg at Bell MTS Place, claiming a 3-0 win on Saturday but taking a 5-1 setback on Sunday. In the victory, Cayden Primeau picked-up his third clean sheet of the campaign while Charles Hudon’s 19th goal of the season 1:35 into the second period stood as the game winner. Before the third was halfway done, Riley Barber and Nikita Jevpavlovs made it a 3-0 contest. It was a Primeau effort to handle the 17 shots sent his way for the shutout. Sunday the Moose dominated play, rolling off four goals before the Rocket could get on the board. Kristian Reichel put Manitoba up 1-0 1:41 from the opening puck drop. In the second, CJ Suess, JC Lipon with a shorthanded tally and a powerplay marker by Michael Spacek gave the Mosse a four goal cushion. Josh Brook recorded the lone Rocket marker with his powerplay goal with 37 seconds remaining in the middle frame. Manitoba’s Cole Maier closed the ledger with the Moose’s fifth goal just under the three minute mark of the third. Last night the Rocket welcomed the Syracuse Crunch to Place Bell and will now head off on the road. Friday will feature a stop in Rochester to take on the Americans and then on Saturday Laval travels to Binghamton to face the Devils before the All-Star break.
Forward Charles Hudon will represent the Laval Rocket at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport on January 27 and 28 at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. This will be Hudon’s second AHL All-Star Classic, in that appearance Hudon recorded a hat trick and had one helper and was selected as the game’s MVP. The Alma, QC native is off to a strong start this season with 22 points (19 G, 3 A) in 31 games, ranking third in team points behind Jake Evans and Riley Barber. Hudon is first in the league in powerplay goals with 11. An offensive threat on the ice, Hudon is the owner of one of the longest goal streaks in the AHL this season, tallying eight goals in five games from November 2 to December 13.
