LaurenHill Academy limped out of the first half with an uneven performance against last place Laval Sr. Academy, but a strong finish, led by all-star striker Olivia Saad, catapulted the girls to a 3-1 victory.
LaurenHill, which is now leading the juvenile “D4” b-division, escaped a shocking tie against Laval. The two teams are on polar opposites of the standings, but the first half ended with them level at one apiece.
However, the second half proved to be a different story. LaurenHill coach Desiree Kregar spoke to her team at halftime, preaching discipline and passion. She says that the girls just seemed a little off at the beginning.
“We had a bit of a rough start,” said Kregar. “The thing is we told the girls at half time that they needed to focus, put pressure, don’t wait for the ball and that really helped the most.”
Saad scored in the first half and added another goal in the second. She burst down the right sideline, beating Laval captain Savanna Vita. Saad was hauled down seconds later deep in the penalty area by another defender.
On the ensuing penalty shot, Saad made no mistake. She buried the ball into the bottom left corner by Laval goalkeeper Sophia Ramondo. Later in the half, Vivian Sidiropoulos used her head to net the third and final goal of the game.
It was a welcoming sight for Kregar and the coaching staff. Offense has been a question mark all season long, but they seem to be clicking now – just in time for the playoffs.
“I would say we have very strong defensemen,” said Kregar. “We had some struggles at the beginning of the season in terms of positioning on the attack, but they’re starting to get better slowly.”
In the second half, Laval Sr. attacked primarily through the air, but even that wasn’t enough to crack the solid LaurenHill backline. The gas tank simply ran out in the second half, according to coach Theodore Lygris.
“We had a slow start but we kind of picked it up in the second half,” said Lygris. "The girls played alright, we just weren’t aggressive and we didn’t push forward enough.”
Laval Sr. will have a shot at redemption against LaurenHill when they face off again on October 10.
