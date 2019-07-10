After a disastrous 10-0 drubbing to the hands of the U13 ‘A’ LaSalle Rapides in their first meeting of the season, Pointe-Claire clapped back with a gutsy effort on Wednesday evening.
The Rapides escaped with a narrow 2-1 victory over Pointe-Claire, but it wasn’t a cakewalk like the last time out. After Elias Mikael Mezhoud put LaSalle up 1-0 in the first half, his teammates struggled to find another opening.
Pointe-Claire fought back, despite the unbearable heat, and tied the match up with seconds remaining in the first half. Elliott Lebeau did his best Lionel Messi impression, drilling a free kick into the bottom left corner of the net from just outside the box.
“We knew we were playing a strong team and that the last time out we lost 10-0,” said Pointe-Claire head coach Alban Volumi. “Today I saw a tight match and the people watching didn’t see us give up at all.”
Pointe-Claire continued to be the more threatening team in the second half. They out-chanced their opponents at every turn and controlled the bulk of the play with a strong midfield performance.
“I’m really happy, we’ve created some really strong team cohesion,” Volumi said. “When I first started with them, I wanted to create cohesion, and teach them to always work to improve.”
However, things quickly turned when LaSalle began pushing their players forward. After missing a golden opportunity, the Rapides finally got their second goal off the boot of Domenico Struffolino.
Calm, cool, and collected Struffolino struck mesh with a roaring shot from 20-yards out. With the lead in hand, LaSalle clamped down on defense to close out the game.
Volumi’s squad made it close to the bitter end, though. The boys pressured the Rapides defense with speed and methodical build up plays. They managed to pop in another goal late in the game to tie it up, but it was quickly nixed due to an offside call.
“The other team is bigger than us, we’re smaller and our team can’t keep up with them physically,” said Volumi. “But today we had six chances, we should have scored another one but the ref called offside.”
Next up, LaSalle takes on Dorval July 10. Pointe-Claire faces CS MRO also July 10.
