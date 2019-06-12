Pierrefonds earned a crucial three points with a 3-2 last gasp win over St-Laurent Wednesday evening as they continue to lobby for top spot in the U16 ‘AA’ division.
“Every time we play St-Laurent it’s always a difficult game,” said Pierrefonds assistant coach Alex da Silva. “They beat us 3-1 first game of the season so we wanted to come in here and get three points – we knew it was going to be tough.”
With the game winding down, St-Laurent capitalized on a corner kick. The ball curled in low side and Haashir Ashraff was there to tap the ball into the net. Ashraff’s goal leveled the game at 2-2, but the boys’ celebrations were cut short.
St-Laurent had barely any time to absorb their tying efforts when Pierrefonds striker Ousmane Seydi burned by their defenders on the ensuing kickoff. Seydi got a shot off as he was being tackled.
The shot missed, but the result was a penalty, thanks to a sloppy challenge in the box. Seydi made no mistake, burying the spot kick by a diving St-Laurent ‘keeper.
“I think it was just how the game was going, you know, it’s one of those things when you score that’s when you’re most likely to concede,” said da Silva.
Pierrefonds is trying to qualify for the ‘AAA’ league again, says da Silva. Taking down a strong St-Laurent squad in a tough away game environment is a step in the right direction for his team.
The game took a sharp and dangerous turn at the final whistle. Players from both sides engaged in pushing and shoving when tempers erupted after a physical 90 minutes.
The referees lost control of that game, said St-Laurent head coach Fadi El Hassani. Despite several punches being thrown, no injuries appeared to materialize from the event. Both teams needed to be pulled apart by parents, players and coaching staff.
“Every time we’re in St-Laurent it’s always a disaster. It was physical and I think the referee kind of lost it in both ways,” said da Silva. “I’m not saying my kids are angels, some of them were a little immature there.”
Next up, Pierrefonds takes on Île-Bizard on June 19. St-Laurent faces Gatineau on June 22.
