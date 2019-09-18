The pee wee AAA LaSalle Warriors came back strong in the second half of their Saturday game against the Sunnybrooke Bombers as LaSalle added 21 points to the 27-20 score at the half to claim a 48-20 win.
The Bombers started fast, with the two teams playing tug-of-war on being ahead in the first quarter. Shekai Mills-Knight, Jabbar Abou, and Evan Campbell each touched down to bring the team to its 20 score.
By half-time the score was 27-20 for the Warriors who had four touchdowns in the first half with three by Emmerson Peterkin and one by Malakai Gleadall.
“We were never really behind [in the second half], it was an even match” said Bombers coach Diya Richards. But, in the end the team made mistakes the Warriors were able to capitalize on, which Richards said “could mean a lot of things.” He declined to further comment on the game.
LaSalle’s Achilles tendon has been trouble with tackling. In the first half, it appeared as if the players shied away from tackling their opponents. The Warriors shook that off quickly once the second half began.
The game turned around for the Warriors when Joel Nyandoro brought the score up to 33-20. By then, they had the game in the bag— they got two more touchdowns while their defensive line kept the Bombers at bay.
Though their offensive line and passing game are clearly the Warriors’ strong suits, [name] is keeping the team’s long-term goals in mind and stressed the importance of a strong defensive play to his team in his post-game speech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.