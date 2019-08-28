Despite a slow start to the game and a lull early in the second half, Lakeshore managed to buckle down and focus en route to defeating the CS MRO Griffons 4-1 last Thursday evening.
The U11 ‘A’ division one Lakeshore squad, led by head coach Robert Chilton, has been on the warpath this season. The girls are proving that, although it’s their first season at the highest level, they’re more than capable of keeping up.
“It’s a special year for us because it’s our first year playing division one,” said Chilton. “Lakeshore has two division one teams and this is our first year playing in that division and we’re well over 50 per cent.”
MRO stormed out right at the first whistle. They pressured Lakeshore with quickness, agility and vision. The score was knotted at one apiece for the majority of the first half, until Lakeshore popped one into the net off a seemingly harmless corner kick.
It was a turning point in the game as it came in the dying seconds of the half. After the break, Lakeshore looked like a different squad. They utilized their superior size and stamina. The girls simply outworked MRO, according to Chilton.
“We’ve got some very strong forwards,” said Chilton. “We’ve got size, so we’re able to lean into the smaller players, not push them out of the way but, you know, force them out of the way.”
While MRO took advantage of the open space afforded to them by a timid Lakeshore defense in the first half, Chilton wasn’t going to let that happen again. After some adjustments, the girls came out eager to close the gap at midfield.
This led to several scoring chances on the counterattack. Jessica Darby buried the ball into the right corner off a turnover at centerfield, making it 3-1. Moments later, Stavroula Cossifas struck a loose ball into the back of the net off a darting corner kick.
“It was a tough loss, but honestly not as tough as the last time we played them,” said MRO assistant coach Salome Tally. “Most of their players are actually bigger than us and have better cardio as well.”
According to Tally, MRO dealt with several injuries and their regular ‘keeper was missing. While they didn’t claim a victory, Tally says her squad has improved tremendously since the start of the season.
