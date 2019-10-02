Lakeshore’s U17 girls ready to challenge for Canadian title

The Lakeshore Soccer Club U17F AAA are Provincial Champions and will be representing the Quebec in Canada Soccer’s National Championships being held in PEI from October 8-14. Lakeshore punched their tickets to the Nationals following a 4-1 win over the Beauport Royal in the final game of the 2019 campaign. Lakeshore was the cream of the crop in the Ligue deSoccer Elite du Quebec with a 22 win 2 loss campaign where the club averaged close to five goals a game while allowing only 1.25 goals against. Magali Gagne, who was just at the Canada Soccer U17 camp last week, decimated league keepers as she notched 40 goals in 21 games. Taylor Henry chipped in with close to a goal a game pace as she had 17 goals in 18 games and touched for a pair in the win over Beauport.
Front Row L-R Sophia Iapalucci, Victoria Caucci, Audree Cloutier,Laurence Gauthier, Jasmine Lightfoot, Isabelle Chikarians, Lara Kazandjian, Claudia Lapenna, Marissa Horton
Missing — Assistant Coach Melissa Trivisonno and Team Manager Mena Mancini
Back Row L-R Head Coach Abe Yassine, Dahlia Cappareli, Adriana Mercuri, Lauren Legler, Katyana Shum Tim, Allison Marsolais, Lea Lafrance, Magali Gagne, Anne-Clara Couturier, Berrey-Lee Bastien, Taylor Henry, Assistant Coach Domenico Nizzola
