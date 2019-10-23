Lakeshore’s U17 girls earn silver at National Championships

The Lakeshore U17 F squad returned home from Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island with silver medals following a tight 2-1 loss to Ottawa TFC in the championship match in the U17 girls gold game of the 2019 Toyota National Championships. Following a scorelss opening half, Ottawa TFC Academy broke through with a pair of goals by Devon Vermaire in minute 58 followed by Riley Bonadie in the 79th minute. Jaylyn Wright replied less than a minute later with a goal for Lakeshore to give Quebec a lifeline but Lakeshore could not hit for the equalizer as Ontario held on for the win.
Front Row L-R Sophia Iapallucci, Victoria Caucci, Audree Cloutier,Laurence Gauthier, Jasmine Lightfoot, Isabelle Chikarians, Lara Kazandjian, Claudia Lapenna, Marissa Horton. Missing — Assistant Coach Melissa Trivisonno and Team Manager Mena Mancini. Back Row L-R Head Coach Abe Yassine, Dahlia Cappareli, Adriana Mercuri, Lauren Legler, Katyana Shum Tim, Allison Marsolais, Lea Lafrance, Magali Gagne, Anne-Clara Couturier, Berrey-Lee Bastien, Taylor Henry, Assistant Coach Domenico Nizzola
