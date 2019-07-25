Michael Thomas Polisena played hero for Lakeshore after he fired a blistering volley into the bottom corner from 25 yards out, propelling his team to a 2-1 victory against Étoiles de L’Est Wednesday evening.
Polisena’s golazo stood as the eventual game winner, vaulting his squad into second place in the Senior Men’s ‘AAA’ division. Not to be outdone, Lakeshore’s Keeyan Wright notched a dazzling goal from just outside the box earlier in the second half.
“Both of them were super goals, outside the box and they were well earned,” said head coach John Limniatis. “We should have put the game away with the penalty shot, we made it a little more difficult for ourselves, but, nevertheless, it was a super performance.”
Lakeshore was awarded a penalty kick in the 85th minute when the Étoiles hauled down a dangerous looking Alberto Correa in the 18-yard box. However, Correa was promptly stopped by a diving L’Est ‘keeper.
With renewed spirits, the Étoiles turned up the field with pace and ferocity. They pummeled the Lakeshore net, hemming them in their defensive zone for the remainder of the game. But L’Est couldn’t get a clean shot on target, despite generating a handful of quality opportunities.
“It was okay you know you’re going to be under pressure, you know there will be some things that are going to happen,” Limniatis said. “We could have done a little better holding the ball a bit higher up the field but it’s natural, they’re a good team down late in the game.”
As the game clock approached the 90th minute, both sides engaged in some chippy play. L’Est tried their best to goad Lakeshore into committing a foul in the box. It drew a lot of ire from the boys in white and a scrum erupted with only a few minutes left to play. But Limniatis says he’s happy to see some emotion on the field.
“If it does happen that you get a little over aggressive, as long as it isn’t in a stupid area, I’m fine with that,” he said.
It was an important win for Lakeshore as they climb into second position in the standings. They’re now three points behind league leaders Kodiak Charlesbourg and seven points ahead of Étoiles de L’Est.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.