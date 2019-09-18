Battling the elements, with the wind howling and rain drowning Ecclestone Park, the U18 ‘A’ Lakeshore squad pulled out a memorable 3-2 semi-final victory over season rival LaSalle Rapides with both teams fighting until the final whistle.
“It’s a great effort from both sides, I mean every game against LaSalle is back and forth – it’s been like this all year,” said Lakeshore head coach Eric Veilleux.
Lakeshore’s Maria Limnos and LaSalle’s Charlotte Milmine exchanged goals in the first half. But it was a second half brace from Victoria Spatolisano that put the game out of reach.
After nearly potting a goal early in the second half, LaSalle fell back on their heels. Lakeshore was ferocious on the attack, garnering a corner kick on almost every offensive possession.
“The weather made it difficult, we were tied at half time and we just told the players to keep it up,” Veilleux said. “They came back really hard and we told our girls to keep pushing.”
It was only a matter of time before Veilleux’s side found the back of the net. And with the game winding down, Spatolisano finally made her presence felt. Off a corner kick, the towering midfielder pounded a loose ball into the net.
Minutes later, Spatolisano drilled a long range shot just over the fingertips of LaSalle’s ‘keeper Sierra Silano, propelling Lakeshore to a commanding 3-1 lead. The momentum seemed to be firmly in Lakeshore’s grasp. However, LaSalle had other plans.
Less than 30 seconds later, Rapides’ Cynthia Sciotto stormed down the field and tucked the ball between the legs of Lakeshore ‘keeper Catriona Miller-Thomson to set up a gut wrenching finale.
LaSalle pressed with an all-out-attack for the final minutes of the game. The Rapides flooded the box but Miller-Thomson was there to deny any comeback. The young ‘keeper remained calm, even making a miraculous last-gasp save, stopping the ball on the goal line.
“Every game that we play is like a one-goal game, pretty much, and our goalie has been solid,” said Veilleux. “She’s a 16-year-old playing with 18-year-olds, so it’s awesome and she’s got solid hands.”
