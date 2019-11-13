Despite a close game through two periods, the Lakeshore Panthers dominated the third and came away with a big win which was much needed, as they had come into this game with seven ties on the season.
“The boys and I are extremely happy we got this victory today,” said head coach Norm Dionne. “It was a close game and Lasalle played well, but I kept telling the team to pick up the intensity in the third period and that’s exactly what they did.”
Lakeshore started off the scoring extremely early on, as Jack Dean made it 1-0 30 seconds into the game.
LaSalle tied the game thanks to a goal by number 28 Alfonso Defalco. One minute later, they took the lead with a perfect shot executed by Ezio Toppetta. The Cyclones went into the first intermission with a 2-1 lead.
Five minutes into the second period, Austin Jiang tied the game up on a slick backhand that beat the goaltender, and one minute later, Olivia Machan scored to give Lakeshore the lead.
“It was a great team win today and Olivia was a big part of that,” expressed coached Dionne. “She’s been getting better every game and it has also helped everyone around her get better as well.”
The game went into the second intermission tied at three, thanks to Topetta’s second of the game, going top shelf for a beautiful goal.
With the game tied at three, the third period was bound to be entertaining. However, all of the entertainment came from only one team.
Jackson Lovig scored on a two on one for Lakeshore, receiving a pass from Gianfranco Capparelli. Capparelli then scored a goal of his own off a rebound making it 5-3.
Cole Teskey added one more for Lakeshore making it 6-3, which ended up being the final score.
“The game was much closer than the score told,” LaSalle head coach Ian Mulcahy explained. “We will go back to practice tomorrow and work on a couple of things we did wrong today. Lakeshore played a great game and we give them full credit.”
