The atom ‘BB’ Lakeshore Panthers raised the roof last Saturday when they took out the top-ranked Verdun Leafs 6-0 at Beaconsfield Arena.
Lakeshore dominated Verdun from start to finish. The Panthers quickly sucked the wind out of Verdun’s sails in the first period with a goal from Zachary Shapiro just over a minute into the game.
Nico Carlomusto banged in a loose puck in tight on Leafs goalie James Barker five minutes later to make it 2-0. The Panthers carried that lead into the second period and never looked back.
“The kids were hungry,” said Lakeshore assistant coach Matthew Humes. “We’re coming off a tournament where we played really well, so today we wanted to continue that momentum against a team that we need to pass to grab first place.”
The Panthers sit in third place, but they have two games in hand over the Leafs and only a few points separate the two teams. They’re poised to make a run in the second half of the season, if they can keep up the inspired play.
In the second period, Wyatt Teskey and Anna Morello scored to double the Panthers’ lead. Lakeshore blew a 3-1 lead going into the third period last time they faced Verdun, but they weren’t going to let that happen again.
“We wanted a statement game, every other game has been close against Verdun,” said Humes. “We had two weeks off, we practiced hard and you can see the spoils of their hard work.”
Shapiro notched his second goal of the game 1:35 into the final frame. The young sharpshooter wired a wrist shot over the blocker of an outstretched Barker. Natalia Chenier tallied the final goal of the game a few minutes later.
Chenier was a rock all game long. Her poise and vision frustrated the Leafs, as she finished with a goal and an assist on the afternoon. But while the offense garnered the most attention from Saturday’s victory, Humes noted the importance of a strong defense.
The team has been busy working on boxing out the player in front of the net and they executed the game plan to a tee against Verdun. Panthers’ goalie Noah Humes also proved a game changer, shutting down a typically potent Leafs offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.