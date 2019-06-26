As the Lakeshore U10 soccer team’s No. 1 goalkeeper, Keith Bydlinski usually tries to keep the ball out of the net, which made the highlight goal he scored that much more remarkable.
Playing striker rather than his customary position, Bydlinski scored on a backheel in the box in the second half of Lakeshore’s 5-3 win against CS Mont-Royal Outremont at Shannon Park in Beaconsfield on Saturday morning.
“That was a great goal,” Lakeshore coach Mike Spensieri said. “I’m glad it worked out for him. He did exactly what he was supposed to do. He was in the right spot, he flicked it in. We work a lot on technique and that’s part of the development. Win or lose, that was a nice play. It would have been a nice play even if he didn’t score. We got the bonus that he put it in.”
Babou Seydi, who scored twice for Lakeshore, set up Bydlinski’s goal.
“What I liked about it was the build-up to the goal, the passing,” Spensieri said. “The guy that actually passed the ball to him wasn’t trying to shoot. So you really saw that we were trying to build, and that made me even more proud. I’m proud of the team.”
David Anderson and Aidan Mack scored for Lakeshore, which scored two of its three penalty kick goals in the first half to overcome an early 1-0 deficit.
Oliver Hendrix Gratton-Tally had a brace and Charlie Gruson also scored for MRO, which was missing some of its regular players.
“I’m working with a technical plan,” MRO coach Nather Jarrar said. “Basically the main objective today is always to play out from the back, we have to use our goalkeeper. Our goalkeeper was a very active last man, into the middle, and then slowly, slowly into the season we aim to go to zone three into attacking.
“But we are coming out very well from the back. We’re scoring goals. Also we were missing a few players this week. We played in a tournament last week and we had injuries, so we had a bench of only three players and we had call-ups. However we played a good game and Lakeshore has a very good team.
