The bantam ‘AA’ West Island Lakers suffered their first loss of the season to the Downtown Community Blues in a tight, face-paced and physical match on Sunday morning that finished 57-48.
The score was relatively deadlocked for most of the game. Both squads exchanged shot after shot, until the fourth quarter. The Lakers ran out of steam, while the Blues charged up for an impressive final push.
Blues head coach Quaid George said that the game nearly fell into the other teams hands in the third quarter. Downtown struggled to contain the Lakers offense and they entered the final quarter down 40-39.
“Eventually we pulled through defensively, we got the stops we needed to get to close out the game and I’m proud of my guys,” said George. “We’ve still got a lot of work to do.”
Blues star forward Youssef proved to be a necessary catalyst for an otherwise faltering second half offense. The towering forward bullied his way to the basket on several occasions and finished with 11 points in the fourth quarter.
But while Youssef dominated the court, George says the important thing is for the team to remember that teamwork will always be key. The Blues are steadily improving after a blowout loss in their season opener.
“He’s really important to our team,” George said. “The thing is though I love the individual work but it’s a team effort, so as a coach and as players, we love the intensity.”
The Blues offensive stud changed the momentum of the game midway through the fourth quarter. Youssef drilled a three-point shot, then swiftly stole the ball on the Lakers ensuing transition and dropped a layup.
“They had one player who made all the difference on the other side, very strong physically and technically,” said Lakers head coach Karim Ladicani. “We were able to contain him the whole game, with exception to the last few minutes.”
The Lakers have dominated their opponents this season, so the loss left the team fairly disappointed. However, Ladicani is already moving on and looking forward to their next match with the Blues.
“It’s a learning process, we have to become a better team by the end of the season,” said Ladicani. “We’re going to play them again and we want to come back and win in their gym.”
