Evelyn Laferrière put in some work for the midget ‘B’ DDO Cardinals Tuesday evening. The Cardinals’ pitcher went a full seven innings and clinched an 8-4 victory over the West Island Expos.
The win marks the end of a strenuous five-game losing streak. The Cardinals started the season hot, winning three straight games. They eventually lost their first game to the Expos.
“Before the game we threw them a challenge,” said Cardinals assistant coach Asher Cohen. “This is the team that got our losing streak started, so we told them this will be the team that gets our winning streak started.”
The Cardinals held a 4-2 lead midway through the game before exploding for four runs. After they jumped up 6-2 with two runners cashing in a long ball deep to the left, Emily Cohen stirred up her teammates with a dash to home plate.
The Expos pitcher tried picking Cohen off at third, but instead sent the ball sailing over his third basemen. DDO added another run on the next at-bat. The rest of the game was a stalemate for both sides, other than a late push by West Island.
“The chemistry was there,” said Cohen. “The girls were really concentrated, they were focused and they weren’t afraid of the ball, which is something that usually happens for one inning.”
The girls know they have a challenge ahead of them after dropping their last five games, says Cohen. But this win could be the start of another streak. Cohen says it could ignite another two or three game run, although he doesn’t want to get too ahead of himself.
Being the only all-girl team in the league for a couple seasons, Cohen says it has forced his team to work twice as hard and play smart baseball if they want to win.
“The first few years there was very little respect, but so far, two seasons in a row, we have a winning record and we’re hoping to keep that up this year,” Cohen said.
Next up, West Island faces Suroit on June 27. DDO is back on the field against Suroit on July 3.
