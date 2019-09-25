Kuper drops five on LCCHS, grabs second win of the season

The “D3” B-division Kuper Academy Kodiaks blanked LaSalle Community Comprehensive High School 5-0 on Thursday afternoon at Riverside Park.
The Kodiaks improved to 2-0 on the season, notching a league-leading 11 goals and zero goals against during that span. While it’s an impressive start to the short season, Kodiaks head coach Amy Lagendyk calls it business as usual.
“I mean I have a talented team,” said Lagendyk. “They have a lot of skills, so I’m not really concerned about that.”
The girls came out firing in the first half. They jumped out to a quick three-goal lead, but Kuper never sat back; they remained on the offensive. With time winding down, Isabelle Miron swept down the left flank, keeping the ball in play.
Miron sent a menacing cross into the box, and Jillian Diabo made no mistake popping it into the back of the net. The referee blew his whistle, signaling the end of a harrowing first half for LCCHS a few minutes later.
“They transition really well,” said Lagendyk. “They started off a little slow, but once they started getting the momentum and everything, it was just one goal after the other.”
Late in the second half, Holland Hartland drilled a shot on net. The ball rebounded into the air and Kristina Syragakis smacked a volley into the back of the net, making it 5-0.
Syragakis and Hartland are two integral pieces to Kuper’s offensive machine, according to Lagendyk. And the Kodiaks in general also have the advantage of playing together for the last few years.
“They’ve been moving up together as a cohort, with some exceptions, but as a core, they have a lot of chemistry,” said Lagendyk.
LCCHS changed their formation in the second half. Coach Carly Hill told her players to clog the middle of the field in an attempt to repel any balls from crossing in.
It worked, to a certain extent, but the offense couldn’t crack the Kuper backline. It will come with time, though, says Hill. The girls were gritty and passionate; they just need to work on communication.
“I think our girls worked really hard,” said Hill. “Kuper’s an excellent team with very skilled players and I think our girls worked really hard to stop them as much as they could.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.