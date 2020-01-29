The Sacred Heart Saints are dealing with a bevy of injuries late in the GMAA juvenile ‘D3’ season, which played right into the hands of the hungry Kuper Academy Kodiaks.
The Kodiaks smothered the Saints, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the opening minutes of the first period. Sacred Heart never recovered from that early deficit, while Kuper never took their foot of the gas, ultimately downing their opponents 8-2 in a crucial match.
“We’ve got two lines out there and the other team has a full bench, so it’s tough on the girls, by the second and third period it gets long,” said Saints head coach Ryan Rodin.
The Saints were severely short-handed, and it was noticeable right off the first draw. With limited options on the bench, the players were pushing themselves to the limit, especially in the final minutes. On top of it all, the girls had an inexperienced goalie.
“We’ve got four concussions, and our goalie just got concussed her last game,” Rodin said. “We put a player in nets, I think she played phenomenal – she’s never played goalie better.”
Although their emergency backup goaltender looked like a fish out of water, she demonstrated tremendous courage and made several saves that had the other team doing double takes.
Unfortunately, Kuper’s relentless attack wore her down. The game was effectively out reach by the end of the second period as the Kodiaks entered the final frame with a healthy 6-1 lead.
Despite the lopsided loss, Rodin said spirits were still high after the game. The Saints are two points behind the now second-place Kodiaks with two games in hand – and they’re still holding onto a playoff spot.
“My team is very good with staying positive and keeping their heads up,” said Rodin. “They’re all motivating each other, so I really don’t have to say much.”
Sacred Heart is back on the ice against first-place Mgr-A.-M.-Parent on January 30. Kuper faces Collège Notre-Dame on February 4.
