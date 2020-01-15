The visiting Bantam girls from ECS walked into Kuper Academy searching for one of their more competitive games of season, and at the same time attempted to get their first win. However, it was not meant to be as Kuper triumphed heavily, 38-5.
The first quarter of the game was an ugly one for ECS. They missed a ton of open looks and went into the first break down 10-1. Olivia Epifanie had a great first quarter scoring six of Kuper’s ten points, while also collecting two steals on the defensive side of the ball.
“Olivia was our best player today,” said Kuper head coach Kim Day. “She’s great on defence and always helps her teammates by being vocal. She’s one of the main reasons we’re having success this year.”
The second quarter was more of the same, as ECS was only able to generate one basket. Kuper Academy’s defence was too much to handle.
“Our defence was outstanding today,” expressed coach Day. “We run a ton of defensive drills in practice. Offence wins games, defence wins championships. I use that expression almost every game day. It seems to work, and the girls respond to it well.”
Once again, ECS only scored one basket on Kuper’s tough defence. The third quarter ended 26-5 and when the game finished, the final score read 38-5. ECS was not able to generate any offence in the final quarter.
Although ECS lost by a wide margin, head coach Kate Walford was still optimistic on the future. “It’s been pretty rough with all of these bad loses, but I do see us making positive strides and I think our games will start to get a lot closer. Our defence has already improved over the past three games and that’s all I can ask for right now.”
