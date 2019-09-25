The Kuper Academy Kodiaks midget boys soccer team got their GMAA season underway on the right foot with a 2-1 win against Beaconsfield High School Bisons at Smiley Park in Kirkland on Wednesday.
“It was a big win,” Kuper coach Cullen Thiessen. “We’ve got a lot of new players and it was nice to have a win so people feel like we’re moving in the right direction. A lot of first-time students just came to our school, so it was nice to see the team work together like that.”
Elias Salgar-Moshonas scored a brace for the Kodiaks. Both of his goals came in the first half, with each giving Kuper a one-goal lead that held up when BHS was unable to level the game a second time in the second half.
“We just put our fastest guys who have the most experience in the back and we played hard and fast,” Salgar-Moshonas said. “And I think we could have played better. It’s our first game. We could have done much, much better, but it comes with practice.”
John Polykandriotis scored for Beaconsfield to tie the game at 1-1 after Salgar-Mashonas’ first goal opened the scoring.
The Kodiaks regained the lead moments later when Salgar-Mashonas took advantage of a misplay by the Bisons.
“It was really important because I know that if we don’t score and they just play only defense, we’re not going to get that goal and get the win,” Salgar-Mashonas said. “But right after they scored, I think it was our second play a few minutes later, not that long, something happened where the goalie passed to the defender. I can’t really remember what happened, but they messed up, I got the ball and I just pocketed it.”
BHS co-coaches Andrew Hannah and Matt Nardoza felt that the Bisons played well enough to get a result.
“Matt and I both knew we had time left in the game, we had a full half,” Hannah said. “Our goal in the second half was just release as many shots as we possibly could. And I think we achieved that, just none of them hit the back of the net. “I think my guys did a good job with possession, they really held on to the ball. And if games were won with possession, I think we’d be walking out of here with a W, but that’s not how soccer works.”
