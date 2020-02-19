The Westmount High School Knights arrived at Pierrefonds Community High School on Thursday afternoon armed and ready to go to battle against the Trojans in the GMAA midget boys ‘D3’ division quarterfinal.
The Knights made it a dramatic finish, overcoming a 12-point deficit early in the third quarter and ultimately prevailing 67-62 in overtime. It was a stressful second half for head coach Keion MacInnis, but he says the boys never doubted themselves.
“I was [worried], but they weren’t as much, so I just said alright, let’s keep playing defense and keep that focus and take it one possession at a time,” MacInnis said.
Westmount struggled to regroup after coming out flat in the second half. Trojans point guard Letrell Grant-Jeremiah and big man Michael De Peiza Kotar led the charge, picking apart a crumbling Trojans defense.
But while Grant-Jeremiah and De Peiza Kotar finished the game with 15 and 13 points respectively, Westmount came out of the third quarter relatively unscathed. It was in the fourth quarter, down 43-37, where they showed their mental fortitude.
“I think that we just sort of got a little tired late in the game,” said Trojans head coach Shaun Wallach. “We came up really strong in the third quarter and got off to a nice sized lead but they kept chipping away.”
The Knights, led by shifty point guard Daniel Kingston, towering forward Nathan Nyandoro and ball hound Malachi Daviean Layne, clawed their way out of a cavernous deficit.
The trio combined for 57 points and Layne finished with a game-high 24 points. They were the spark plugs the Knights needed as they trailed the Trojans up until the final minute of play.
“To tell you the truth, they brought a lot this time because I haven’t seen that heart from them through the whole season that much” said MacInnis. “Today, they showed me that they have that heart in them.”
Fabio Leone pushed the Trojans into overtime with a late three-pointer. But Wallach’s squad failed to contain Nyandoro in the extra frame. A few missed jump shots and several quick transition layups later, the Knights completed the comeback.
“I think that we started trying to shoot our way out of it as opposed to attacking the net more but we fell short, they pressed us and we weren’t able to break it,” said Wallac
