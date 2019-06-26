Kirkland native James Pantemis, a product of Lakeshore and Pierrefonds soccer, is getting to live the dream of many young athletes of not only making it to the professional level but to do so as a member of his hometown team. From the age of four, Pantemis has taken to the pitch and learned his skills with Lakeshore and Pierrefonds before joining the Impact Academy in 2014. “I’m very grateful to represent the city and the club,” James Pantemis said. “I remember going to the stadium as a kid when they (the Impact) played in the NASL (North American Soccer League) thinking how amazing it would be to actually play here. Now the fact that I get to live that dream is so surreal.” At 6-foot-3, the 22 year-old is suited to the position of goalkeeper and was signed as a Homegrown Player out of the Impact Academy. “I think it’s very encouraging (what the Academy does),” Pantemis said. “Especially this year with Academy players getting decent minutes, it shows you don’t have to be a foreign or American player to make it. We have something special with the Academy.” In 2016 Pantemis joined FC Montreal, the reserve team of the Montreal Impact in the United Soccer League, making his professional debut on May 2 of that year with the team losing 1–0 to Orlando City II. It was during his stint with Montreal that Pantemis suffered a torn LCL, which he rehabbed hard to be able to return to the pitch. Pantemis has been on Canada Soccer’s radar since 2012 when he was part of the U15 National program. From U15 on up, Pantemis has been tapped by Canada Soccer for National camps and to take part in prestigious competitions. Highlights on the world stage for Pantemis include starting three games for the Canada-Québec selection in the 2017 Jeux de la Francophonie, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast and playing in the Toulon Tournament in France in 2018 with the U23 team. It was in the Toulon Tournament that Pantemis was voted by Canada Soccer fans to receive the 2018 Allstate Canadian National Teams Good Hands Award for his athletic save against Japan. “It’s always an amazing achievement, a feeling to represent your country,” he said. Being put up against top countries like Portugal, Japan, France, we played Turkey as well. It shows how the sport in Canada is growing because it’s another way to test your abilities and strengths out there.” Pantemis is part of a quartet of keepers on the Impact roster and he loves that he has veteran keeper Evan Bush to rain alongside. “I think I’ve been with Evan for four years now starting back with the Academy,” he said. “I feel I can learn a lot from him, his professionalism both on and off the field. I’m grateful to be part of training with him; I’ve learned a lot and can take a lot from him.” While Pantemis has yet to log any league minutes in an MLS match, he trains and prepares so he is ready for that time when the call comes. “I work at my training like it is game conditions,” he said. “That way I am set and focusing playing through the game, when game time does come I am not surprised, because I’ve got to be ready at all times.” Until that moment arrives, Pantemis will continue to enjoy being part of the game he has loved from a very young age.
Kirkland’s Pantemis a keeper for the Impact
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
- Plenty of blame to go around in school mess (1)
