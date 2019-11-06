Keeping her opponents at bay

Laurenhill Academy goalkeeper Émilie Joly Hollerich recorded a clean sheet when it counted most.
Hollerich rose to the occasion in the GMAA juvenile girls soccer final when she held the West Island College Voyageurs scoreless and helped the LaurenHill Lynx claim the league championship with a 1-0 win on the synthetic turf in Dollard des Ormeaux last Tuesday.
“It was really important for us to win because we represent our team and our school,” Hollerich said. “So we felt like we had to win this game just to prove to our school that even though we’re girls, we can still play sports.”
Her stellar play in the big game was recognized when she was named the Most Valuable Player of the game.
“It felt really good to win MVP because I worked really hard this year,” Hollerich said. “It makes me very happy that I made it this far.”
Hollerich’s honour was a hit with her teammates, including midfielder Teah Parravano, who scored the only goal of the game in the first half.
“She played really well today,” Parravano said. “I’m really happy. She’s a really good goalie. She took all the shots, jumped every time. She had a good season for us.”
And her performance definitely did not go unnoticed by her opponents.
“Every shot we took on her, she was there, she saved them,” West Island College coach Cleoshyra Castaneda said. “She has a beautiful kick, she communicated well with her team, she played a fantastic game, absolutely.”
Hollerich’s own coach, Desiree Kregar, also credited her goalkeeping under pressure.
“Throughout the season, she has been solid and she’s a great goalie,” Kregar said. “And I was a triple-A goalie, so I can feel her stress too. And I felt that at some point when they took like 10 shots right in a row, and she kept it together, right there that told us it’s something she deserves because being a goalie is much more nerve-wracking than being a player on the field. She managed to stop everything, so she deserved it because of that.”
