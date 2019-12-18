John Rennie took on Royal West in their home court Tuesday afternoon. A juvenile boys basketball game between one of the best teams in the league, and one team looking to be more consistent as the year moves on. John Rennie ended up winning the game by a 66-35 score.
“We played one of our best games of the year today. You can tell just how much fun the boys had playing,” expressed John Rennie coach Eli Addis. “We were pumped before the game and we were excited once we got the win. I love to see the team happy and I hope the wins continue to pile up.”
John Rennie dominated on the offensive and defensive side of the ball in the first quarter, outrebounding Royal West 13-4. Matthew Speckert of John Rennie was a man on a mission in the first, finishing with an astonishing six points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in just six minutes of action.
John Rennie outscored Royal West 14-9 in the second quarter and went into halftime leading by a score of 32-17.
The third quarter was by far the most entertaining one of the game, as John Rennie’s Jacob Zoni took the ball up for a fast break and dunked, getting the fans to their feet. Seconds later, he stole the ball from an opposing player and drained a deep three to give his team a 20-point lead. The quarter ended 54-27.
John Rennie added 12 points in the fourth quarter, while Royal West added eight of their own. As the clock ticked down, the scoreboard read 66-35 in favor of the home team.
Royal West head coach Dan Dupuis was not too pleased with his team’s performance but did see a couple of bright spots. “There were some points where it looked like we just gave up and stopped rebounding. The one thing that gave me optimism for the future, however, was the fact that we missed a ton of easy shots. It’s easy to work on that in practice and hopefully the easy shots fall next game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.