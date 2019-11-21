The John Abbott Islanders came home victorious on Friday, Nov. 15 after winning the 2019 Bol D’Or in Thetford Mines against the Edouard-Montpetit Lynx. The game brought fans and players alike to their feet in celebration of the big win.
Despite the cold and frigid weather, JAC quickly set the pace in the first quarter with the help of Elijah Williams, scoring the first touchdown of the game, as well as QB Mathieu Boudreau’s incredible 32-yard bomb to Jacob Mattie, who was waiting in the Lynx end zone.
The second quarter began in favour of Edouard-Montpetit as they slipped past the Islanders defense into the end zone. Newly motivated to widen their 7-point lead, the determination of the Isles offense allowed Williams to find his way to the end zone twice, bringing the score to 28-7.
Williams was handed the ball once more but fumbled before he could reach the
End zone. Thankfully, Jacob Mattie was right behind him, ready to recover the ball and give John Abbott its fifth TD of the night.
With a score of 35-14 at the end of the second quarter, the John Abbott Islanders were determined to keep their lead coming into the second half. However, a series of penalties by the JAC defense handed over a total of 29 yards to Edouard-Montpetit, allowing them to reach the Isles end zone, making the score 35-21.
The penalties continued to pile up during the third quarter in addition to three turnovers by the JAC offense, giving the Lynx the opportunity to get their second touchdown of the quarter. With the score now 35-28, the Islanders team started to feel the pressure.
Édouard-Montpetit began the fourth quarter with possession of the ball but thankfully the JAC defense shut down their movements, quickly preventing a first down. Both teams continuously fought over control of the ball. Finally, with ten minutes left in the game, the Islanders had possession of the ball once more. Slowly but surely, the offense moved down the field, successfully obtaining one first down after the next.
With the clock at six minutes, the ball was placed on the Edouard-Montpetit six yard line. The ball was snapped, handed off to Williams, who pushed his way into the endzone, making it 42-28, the final score of the game.
Williams, for whom this was his last game with the John Abbott Islanders, was named Player of the Game (for Abbott), collecting fpour touchdowns and 220 rushing yards.
With the sidelines roaring and the fans cheering, the Islanders ran down the final seconds of the clock, until finally, the Bol D’Or Championship title was theirs.
Head Coach Patrick Gregory later shared his thoughts of his team, saying, “We got off to a torrid start on offense scoring on everyone of our five offensive possessions. Clearly, the three turnovers in the third quarter hurt but I am glad that we rebounded with a strong fouth quarter. I am so very proud of what this team has accomplished this year. Their resilience, toughness and competitive excellence truly deserved to be rewarded. They are champions.”
The John Abbott Islanders last won the Bol D’Or in 2002 under Head Coach Denis Waide, now a Defensive Back Coach for the team. Fireworks exploded overhead as the John Abbott Football team proudly hoisted their trophy to the sky, a victory that will be remembered for years to come.
For more photos, visit https://www.flickr.com/photos/184721715@N02/49072758521/in/photostream/
—Chloe Morris and Meghan McCormick
—John Abbott College
—AB
