When Canada’s Women’s National team takes to the pitch for an international friendly against Japan, Saint Lazare’s Jessica De Filippo will achieve a longtime dream of pulling on the kit of the WNT. The match will take place this Sunday, October 6 in Shizuoka, Japan and will be an important test for the two nations as they prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Now at the age of 18 and a member of the NCAA’s University of Louisville Cardinals, De Filippo is set to test her skills at the highest level of her sport. The talented forward has been on Canada Soccer’s radar since the age of 13 when she was invited to her first national level camp. Di Filippo was a member of the Sport-Études / CNHP for five years, starting at the age of 12. At the club level, Di Filippo was part of a very successful Lakeshore squad for seven seasons where she notched 175 goals in 148 games and the club was league champions each of those years. While with Lakeshore, she was an integral part of the team earning two golds, a silver and a bronze at the Canadian championships. On the international stage, Di Filippo has been a member of the 2018 Team Canada squad t the U17 World Cup held in Uruguay and was selected to the 2018 Canadian U20 CONCACAF Championship team. Di Filippo’s first international experience came as a member of the 2013 Canada Danone Nations Cup team where she was one of two girls in the entire tournament. A consummate team player, Di Filippo has earned numerous individual honours from being the Quebec Athlete of the Year in 2016 and a finalist at the 2018 edition of the Quebec Sports Gala. As a member of Team Quebec that won the first gold medal in the sport of soccer for Quebec at the2017 Canada Games, Di Filippo earned the Golden Boot and an all-star selection for her efforts. In Quebec Elite Soccer League play, she was the recipient Golden Ball and Golden Boot and as the best striker the Golden Shoe in 2015. A strong student, Di Filippo has earned several bursaries to aid in her scholastic and soccer endeavors. Di Filippo was tapped for the 2018 Montreal Impact Tony Licurci Bursary Winner, in 2016 she earned a Club Medaille d’Or bursary and in 2014 and 2015 Di Filippo picked-up Saputo bursaries through the Quebec Foundation for Athlete Excellence program. Hard work, dedication and determination has justly rewarded Di Filippo
Jessica Di Filippo Achieves a longtime goal
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
- 0
Latest Articles
- Collège Sainte-Anne blanks LCCHS for second win of the season
- Tigers and Trojans fit to be tied
- Lindsay Place conquers Kodiaks
- Tigers edge Gryphons in GMAA play
- Jessica Di Filippo Achieves a longtime goal
- Vipers Take Down Cyclones in Season Opener
- Lakeshore’s U17 girls ready to challenge for Canadian title
- An invite to feel the need for speed
Most Popular
Articles
- Restaurant News: PF Chang’s on Decarie to close Sunday; Arahova expands on same block
- Pointe Claire’s assessment role jumps by 22%
- Federation CJA's Choices fundraiser a success
- Community dynamo Barbara Seal honoured at JNF Negev Dinner
- Historic snowstorm hammers southern Alberta and Saskatchewan
- Journées return this week
- Dini Dimakos takes to the Laval Laughs’ stage for the first time
- Huge snowstorm for parts of western Canada - mild weather continues in the east
- CSL councillor Ruth Kovac passes away
- West Island Cancer Wellness Centre’s golf tournament raises $270,000
Images
Videos
Commented
Most Popular
Articles
- Restaurant News: PF Chang’s on Decarie to close Sunday; Arahova expands on same block
- Pointe Claire’s assessment role jumps by 22%
- Federation CJA's Choices fundraiser a success
- Community dynamo Barbara Seal honoured at JNF Negev Dinner
- Historic snowstorm hammers southern Alberta and Saskatchewan
- Journées return this week
- Dini Dimakos takes to the Laval Laughs’ stage for the first time
- Huge snowstorm for parts of western Canada - mild weather continues in the east
- CSL councillor Ruth Kovac passes away
- West Island Cancer Wellness Centre’s golf tournament raises $270,000
Images
Videos
Commented
Online Poll
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.