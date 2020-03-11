The Lakeshore Jaguars atom B hockey team even got the referees to acknowledge they were the stronger team in their playoff-opening win against Ile Bizard at Bob Birnie Arena in Pointe Claire on Sunday.
The mercy rule was invoked with 3:05 remaining in the third period after Evan Lallis scored his third goal of the game to give Lakeshore an 8-1 lead.
“We honestly think we can win this whole thing,” Jaguars assistant coach Patrick Lapointe said. “That’s our expectation. We’re not putting ultimate pressure on them to do that because there are a lot of good teams in the league, especially the other Lakeshore teams are very strong. But we ultimately want to win this thing.”
Lallis had four points and Leslie Gu scored twice for Lakeshore, which also got goals from Oliver Lapointe, Brian Barnfield and Noah Gilbert.
Lapointe, who ran the bench in the absence of head coach Jason Turnbull, was particularly pleased with the Jaguars’ teamwork.
“There was a lot of passing, a lot of using open men where they could have been selfish with the puck and you know, tried to deke instead,” Lapointe said.
The result was not unexpected for Ile Bizard coach Richard Papp.
“Our team has sort of struggled all season long,” Papp said. “But the kids come to each game with a frame of mind that they want to give it their best and do their best job. And that’s all we can ask.
Everybody has improved over the season. They work hard in practice and they try to bring it to the games as well. But today we were playing against the first place of the league. They’re a great team, they skate and pass well and we had our work cut out for us. I’m very proud of the team, how in the first period we kept it to 1-0. So they did a fantastic job.”
Lakeshore extended its lead to 5-0 before
Philip Kane scored for Ile Bizard at 1:11 of the third.
“I’m not sure exactly what happened at the start of the second period,” Papp said. “I guess we got caught flat footed a little bit and the other team capitalized on that and scored a few quick goals there. The fight came out of us a little bit but I think the guys were still working as hard as they could and we got a great goal.”
