It is time to seek a nomination as Kraft Hockeyville for 2020 as the popular program enters its 14th edition and is putting out the call for communities to register for the opportunity to be Kraft Hockeyville. The program is presented through the teamwork of Kraft Heinz Canada, the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA). From now until 11:59 pm of February 9, communities can register for a shot at all being Hockeyville brings. Kraft Hockeyville enables communities across the country to rally together to upgrade local hockey arenas in need of repair and refurbishment. To date, Kraft Hockeyville has awarded $3.5 million to 81 deserving communities across Canada and has celebrated 13 NHL pre-season games in eight different provinces.
The 2020 grand prize winner will have an opportunity to host an NHL pre-season and receive $250,000 for arena upgrades and earn the bragging rights of Kraft Hockeyville 2020. Three additional community finalists will also be awarded $25,000 each for arena upgrades. That is important to the associations who use the community rinks as the 2019 Canadian Infrastructure Report Card states, one in three recreational or cultural facilities will require investment in the next decade. The category with the most facilities in poor or very poor conditions, or fair conditions requiring investment, is arenas
Both the winner and each of the three-runners up will receive $10,000 to purchase brand new hockey equipment for their minor hockey programs, courtesy of the NHLPA Goals & Dreams Fund.
To earn the title and goodies, communities need to have a compelling story that shows their passion and spirit for hockey. “Every year, we are astonished at the impact that hockey has at the local level all across the country,” Matt Bruce, Senior Brand Manager, Kraft Heinz Canada said. “The stories we hear are emotional, powerful, and connect us all. It’s clear that communities build hockey and hockey builds communities. We want to shine a light on stories that have truly brought communities and people together from all walks of life.” To find out more or to register your community go tokrafthockeyville.ca.
