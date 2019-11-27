The 4-0 score in the win for the Atom A Laval Intrepides girls over the Westlake Wild Saturday morning at the Kirkland Arena was not indicative of the level of play in the game. There was great back and forth play from the opening faceoff with both goaltenders, Laval’s Daphnée Pelletier and Clara Levesque of the Wild holding off the advances of the shooters, including denying early breakaway bids. “Every time we play Westlake they get better,” Laval assistant coach Stéphane Pelletier said. “We just stick to our style where the girls use use the cross-ice pass, the open ice pass and keep the tempo up in our play.” It was the play making that made the difference in the Intrepides being able to get the puck past Levesque as Laval opened the scoring at 1:58 of the middle frame. Corali Hogue sent the puck to Julyana Farray from the left and Farray buried the biscuit top left corner for a 1-0 edge on her first of two tallies in the game. Alicia Caron upped it to 2-0 as she won the loose puck battle in front of the Wild net and slipped the puck under Levesque. Hogue’s second helper of the game allowed Emilie Lacharite to make it a 3-0 cushion. The goal of the game came with just under a minute to play as Farray one-timed a perfect feed from Caron to complete the scoring. Pelletier picked-up the clean sheet, being sharp when needed, especially against Westlake’s Isabella Tristan-Vargas. “We are getting better each game,” Westlake coach Corbett Pelletier said. “Games like this are a great way for the girls to work hard. Laval has a great program and most of them have played together probably since they were four-years old.” Westlake has upped their play as they recently won a tournament in Cornwall where they took the title winning seven games. Laval is comfortably on top of the standings with a 7-1 won-loss record and the only defeat came at the hands of the second place Laurentides Mistral who is at 5-5 so far this season
Intrepides have Wild time for road win over Westlake
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
