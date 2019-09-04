International Cup Kids Playing for Kids declared open for edition 14

Team “France” leads the way in the parade of nations to help launch the 14th edition of the International Cup Kids Playing for Kids. The 2019 edition is modeled after the FIFA France Women’s World Cup.

 Mark Lidbetter The Suburban

Last Saturday afternoon, the opening ceremonies of the International Cup Kids playing for Kids (ICKPK) soccer tournament took place at Ile Bizard’s Parc Eugène-d’Ostie with parents and dignitaries on hand. That kicked-off the event that will run all September long featuring teams from the house league programs of their respective soccer associations. This will be the largest tournament to date with some 1,500 players on 75 teams taking part. As is the tradition, the tournament is modeled after a FIFA event this time around it will be the nations that participated in the 2019 France Women’s World cup. Honorary president Enrico Ciccone, MNA for Marquette and all those in attendance reviewed the parade of nations as the 14th edition of the ICKPK was declared open following the ceremonies, which included the player’s and official’s oath. The funds raised from the tournament will go towards the Montreal Children’s, St. Justines and the Shriners Hospital foundations.

sports@thesuburban.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.