Intercommunity Baseball League finals set
It was finally a nice Saturday weather-wise and there was nothing better than taking in some baseball and there was plenty on tap at Cote St, Luc’s Trudeau Park as the Intercommunity Baseball League had a full slate of semi-final matches in atom mosquito, pee wee and bantam in A and B play plus the midget A semis.and midget categories in A and B play. Play got underway at 9:00 am with the TMR Royals taking on the Hampstead Hawks. The final contest of the day was a pee wee A semi with the Dollard Blue Jays facing the Westmount Wings. Members of the Concordia Stingers baseball team were also on hand holding a barbeque fundraiser during the day-long event. Saturday’s winners are now set to play a best of three final for their respective championship. In mosquito A, the CSL Athletics are facing the Hampstead Hawks while the Montreal West Mudhens battle the Hampstead White Hawks in Mosquito B play. The CSL Avengers will look to clip the Westmount Wings in the pee wee A final and in the pee wee B series the Hampstead Hawks are taking on the Mo West Mudhens. The bantam A series features the CSL Athletics in play against the Westmount Wings and in the B final the Montreal West Mudhens face the CSL Avengers. The midget A title series pits the CSL Avengers against the Hampstead Hawks.
