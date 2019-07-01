Thunder that caused the suspension and postponement of a U14 girls soccer game set the stage for an informal friendly between Delta Laval and Pointe-Claire on Thursday.
Play in the official game was suspended after a brief storm passed through Terra Cotta Park shortly after kickoff. The referee ultimately postponed the league game, which will be rescheduled, but both teams agreed to get a little action in once the surprisingly strong sunshower gave way to a rainbow.
“I think it just shows that the coaches and the kids are playing for the right reasons,” Delta Laval coach Uzo Ubani said. “They’re playing because they love to play soccer, and then the coaches let them love to play soccer. So I really appreciated it because our girls, that’s the way we coach them and there’s no reason why you shouldn’t play a friendly if two teams are willing. So I was very impressed by that.”
Pointe-Claire co-coach Tania Wilson knew that the visiting team would have been particularly disappointed to return home without getting a chance to play.
“It’s not fun to come all the way out from Laval,” Wilson said. “It’s happened to us before, Nuns’ Island, all the way out there and then they had to cancel the match. So it’s fun for everybody to be able to play.”
There’s no official record of the friendly, but we registered a 1-1 final result once both teams reluctantly called the game after several mutually-agreed extensions of “five more minutes!”
“That shows how much they love the sport when you’ve got two teams who just want to come out no matter what and play the game in a friendly match, no refs,” Wilson said. “It was probably the most fun game we’ve had this year.”
Marili Sauve scored for Pointe-Claire in the early stages of the game.
Sofia Geropoulos scored the tying goal for Delta Laval when Eva Ubani’s shot went in off her right leg.
“We changed up quite a few positions tonight,” Pointe-Claire co-coach Lisa Nelson said. “And a couple of them were at first tentative to try something new and they came back off happy and actually said they felt pretty good about it. So maybe we just found a few new players for a few new positions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.