Montreal quarterback Vernon Adams jr. completed a fourth quarter comeback to defeat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 38-37 with six seconds left on the clock. The field general mastered a 94-yard drive in less than a minute that culminated with a 15-yard strike to Jake Wienke. Trailing 37-17 heading into the final 15 minutes of play, Adams and the Alouettes mounted the biggest comeback in franchise history eradicating a three touchdown deficit. Big Play VA lived up to his popular nickname by amassing 250 passing yards of his total 488 yards in that comeback fourth quarter. The Als made it a two-possession game with just over ten minutes to play after the offence completed a 98-yard touchdown drive. Adams hooked-up with DeVier Posey with two minutes remaining on a 29-yard pass to pay dirt to cut Winnipeg’s lead down to six points. Montreal’s defence locked down Winnipeg’s QB Chris Streveler’s attack in the final two quarters, holding the Bombers to a mere three points on a field goal. Former Blue Bomber Chris Adams got his first two majors as an Alouette and a bonus; they came at the expense of his former team. Montreal now holds a record of 7-5 and are headed into BC Place for a Saturday night (10pm Eastern time) against the 3-10 BC Lions. On Saturday afternoon, October 5, the Alouettes will host the Calgary Stampeders in a 4:00 pm meeting. There will be a special tailgate party hosted by Expos Fest and Expos Nation from 1:30 — 3:30pm for the fans who buy the special $60 ticket with seats in section K1. Tailgate guests include Steve Rogers Mike Lansing, Bryn Smith and Claude Raymond. Tickets are available on exposfest.com and exposnation.com. All proceeds benefit the KAT D DIPG Foundation at the Montreal Children’s Hospital to find a cure for the deadliest childhood brain tumor DIPG.

