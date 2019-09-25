Montreal quarterback Vernon Adams jr. completed a fourth quarter comeback to defeat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 38-37 with six seconds left on the clock. The field general mastered a 94-yard drive in less than a minute that culminated with a 15-yard strike to Jake Wienke. Trailing 37-17 heading into the final 15 minutes of play, Adams and the Alouettes mounted the biggest comeback in franchise history eradicating a three touchdown deficit. Big Play VA lived up to his popular nickname by amassing 250 passing yards of his total 488 yards in that comeback fourth quarter. The Als made it a two-possession game with just over ten minutes to play after the offence completed a 98-yard touchdown drive. Adams hooked-up with DeVier Posey with two minutes remaining on a 29-yard pass to pay dirt to cut Winnipeg’s lead down to six points. Montreal’s defence locked down Winnipeg’s QB Chris Streveler’s attack in the final two quarters, holding the Bombers to a mere three points on a field goal. Former Blue Bomber Chris Adams got his first two majors as an Alouette and a bonus; they came at the expense of his former team. Montreal now holds a record of 7-5 and are headed into BC Place for a Saturday night (10pm Eastern time) against the 3-10 BC Lions. On Saturday afternoon, October 5, the Alouettes will host the Calgary Stampeders in a 4:00 pm meeting. There will be a special tailgate party hosted by Expos Fest and Expos Nation from 1:30 — 3:30pm for the fans who buy the special $60 ticket with seats in section K1. Tailgate guests include Steve Rogers Mike Lansing, Bryn Smith and Claude Raymond. Tickets are available on exposfest.com and exposnation.com. All proceeds benefit the KAT D DIPG Foundation at the Montreal Children’s Hospital to find a cure for the deadliest childhood brain tumor DIPG.
Improbable comeback sets new franchise record for Alouettes
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
- 0
Latest Articles
- Entertainment: Darren Henwood slated to perform at Ethnically Correct Gala at Festival Laval Laughs
- Around the Towns
- Dorval listens to its residents and changes dog policy
- Steinberg on 23.6 percent property valuation hike: Relax!
- Federation CJA's Choices fundraiser a success
- CSL approves 40 km/hr speed limit for Kildare, Guelph
- Trudeau 'black-brownface' scandal reverberates in Canada, around the world
- Pointe Claire’s assessment role jumps by 22%
Most Popular
Articles
- World's largest sound and light show coming to Laval
- Todd Galganov starts initiative to help others avoid his son’s fate
- Joel Goldenberg: The Beatles at the Star Club
- Where will Freeway Frank and Natasha land? CBC to replace Smith; AM 600 news and more stories from the local Broadcast scene
- Recipe: Dinner recipes you can make in under 10 minutes
- Major Documentary ‘She Walks With Apes’ premieres on CBC The Nature Of Things Sept. 20
- LaSalle Warriors handle Sunnybrooke Bombers in 48-20 Game
- West Island Community Shares kicks off its 2019-2020 Annual Campaign with breakfast and a big announcement
- CSL Mayor, councillor weigh in on use of mayoral veto power
- CSL releases Montreal evaluation roll on local homes
Images
Videos
Commented
- Makeup By Marla: Autumn Makeup Preview (2)
- Mourning the cancellation of Breakfast Television Montreal; time to reinvent CityNews (2)
- Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Red Pen People (2)
- Karate instructor teaches his students to be good people (1)
- Young talent pays tribute to Broadway (1)
- Dorian devastates The Bahamas heads for the Carolina coast (1)
Most Popular
Articles
- World's largest sound and light show coming to Laval
- Todd Galganov starts initiative to help others avoid his son’s fate
- Joel Goldenberg: The Beatles at the Star Club
- Where will Freeway Frank and Natasha land? CBC to replace Smith; AM 600 news and more stories from the local Broadcast scene
- Recipe: Dinner recipes you can make in under 10 minutes
- Major Documentary ‘She Walks With Apes’ premieres on CBC The Nature Of Things Sept. 20
- LaSalle Warriors handle Sunnybrooke Bombers in 48-20 Game
- West Island Community Shares kicks off its 2019-2020 Annual Campaign with breakfast and a big announcement
- CSL Mayor, councillor weigh in on use of mayoral veto power
- CSL releases Montreal evaluation roll on local homes
Images
Videos
Commented
- Makeup By Marla: Autumn Makeup Preview (2)
- Mourning the cancellation of Breakfast Television Montreal; time to reinvent CityNews (2)
- Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Red Pen People (2)
- Karate instructor teaches his students to be good people (1)
- Young talent pays tribute to Broadway (1)
- Dorian devastates The Bahamas heads for the Carolina coast (1)
Online Poll
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.