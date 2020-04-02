Terrebonne, April 2, 2020 - Notwithstanding the information released on March 18 concerning the closure of Quebec ski resorts, the presence of skiers and outdoor enthusiasts remains frequent in several regions. The ASSQ recalls that following the order issued by the Direction de la santé publique du Québec, the ski resorts closed their facilities to the public. Despite the fact that these are places located in the wild, it is essential to respect the closure instructions in order to participate in the collective effort which aims to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The Association of ski resorts of Quebec points out that it has received a large number of calls from ski resorts across Quebec that the prohibitions on the use of slopes are not respected today. This is why the ASSQ is once again appealing to the population to respect the closed mountain instruction and not to try to access the ski areas to practice winter activities such as alpine hiking, snowshoeing, sliding or again the snowmobile.
“We appeal to the civic spirit of the population to respect the closing instructions. The ski resorts operate on private land and these sites are not free-access playgrounds, "said Yves Juneau, president and CEO of the Association of Quebec Ski Resorts. "The sign prohibiting access is in place in all ski resorts and it is essential that the population respect these instructions, because it is a matter of public health".
