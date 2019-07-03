A pair of 2-1 decisions was logged by the Montreal Impact in MLS play last week, unfortunately the second contest of the week saw Montreal on the wrong side of the ledger in a 2-1 setback to Atlanta FC. The week got off on the right foot as Orji Okwonko’s two goal performance felled the Timbers from Portland. It was a spectacular return for the Nigerian midfielder as he hadn’t played since he was taken off against Los Angeles FC after suffering a leg injury, over a month ago. Okwonko opened the scoring in the 28th minute relying on his speed to delover a decisive strike into the top left corner. The Impact, coming off a three-week break, carried the 1-0 advantage into the second half but Tomas Conechny bested Evan Bush in minute 53 to pull Portland even. Okwonko’s second tally was highlight reel materiel as he turned on an incoming ball and drove it hard into the top right corner past the outstretched reach of Timbers’ keeper Jeff Attinella in the 66th minute to deliver the win. In the 2-1loss to Atlanta Unitedon Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Montreal tied the game in the second half in the 50th minute. An unsuccessful Montreal corner attempt ended up producing the tying tally as Atlanta’s effort to clear the ball landed at the foot of Harry Novillo, waiting on top of the box. Novillo’s strike deflected off centre-back Zakaria Diallo and in to make it a 1-1 contest. , but Justin Meram’s second goal of the game, coming in the 83rd minute, was the game-winning strike for Atlanta. Montreal will host Minnesota United FC Saturday night at Stade Saputo with a 7:30 first touch. The Impact are presently in third in the Eastern Conference, a mere two points out of first, which is held by the Philadelphia Union.

