Impact’s Evan Bush focuses on moving forward

Like the majority of us Evan Bush and his family have been hunkered down at home in the battle to flatten the curve of COVID 19, while staying prepared to return to work when the time comes. Bush, his wife Colleen and their three children Isabella, six, Canaan, four and 15-month old Brooklyn have been ensconced in their Pointe Claire home and Evan and Colleen have worked at having a daily routine to keep time moving along. “I think I’m getting less sleep now,” Evan Bush said. “I get up earlier to get my workout in so we can concentrate on having the kids engaged in their schoolwork and other activities. It’s been imperative to not go stir crazy since we can’t go out and do normal things.” The key has been to keep the kids focused and have the balance of learning and other activities. “We are playing the role of teacher,” he said. “We are just serving as a bridge until their schooling gets back to their usual schedule.”
With Major League Soccer (MLS) placing a training moratorium until the end of April and a mid-May return to competition not looking likely, it falls on the players to keep themselves in shape. “The club has been great, they delivered some weights and kettle bells,” Bush said. “I can work on my foot drills and agility but there isn’t much I can do with a ball like facing hard shots. We all have to be ready to go when we get the word to get together as a team.” As the Impact’s player rep, Bush also keeps in touch with his teammates but,” I’m just a messenger, which is frustrating,” he said. “I can only tell them what the league is saying and not have answers for them.” Like many, the lockdown has afforded time for some binge watching of favorite shows. “We’ve finished Ozarks, Money Heists and a Million Little Things,” he said. “It makes me wonder when and what we’ll get to watch because I’m sure there are so many shows that can’t do their filming now.” Saturday night at the Bush house is date night, “we get some nice recipes, a good bottle of wine and wear something nice,” he said. “That spices up the week a bit.” Board and card games also spice up the week as well, “You have to fill that competitive edge,“ Bush quipped. Until we get the all-clear, the Ohio native noted, “We just have to put the situation in the back of my mind and just keep moving forward.”
