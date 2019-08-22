The Montreal Impact are heading to the Voyageurs Cup final after dispatching Alberta’s Calvary FC with a 1-0 victory at Calgary’s Spruce Meadows Stadium, taking the series 3-1 following the Impact’s win the previous week at Saputo Stadium. Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored the lone goal on a first-half header on a corner kick served up by Saphir Taïder. That was Jackson-Hamel’s third career Championship goal in seven matches since 2015.Toronto FC will supply the opposition after they bested the Ottawa Fury 3-0 to claim their series 5-0. This will be a rubber match as it will be the third time Montreal and Toronto have taken to the pitch for the Canadian Championship, with the two opponents splitting the decisions. Patrice Bernier helped Montreal lift the Voyageurs Cup in 2014 and then Toronto earned the title in 2017. Not only is the Canadian title on the line but the right to represent Canada at the 2020 Concacaf Champions League. Montreal will host the opener of the final at Saputo Stadium on Wednesday, September 18, with game two set for Wednesday September 25 at BMO Field. From the original field of 13 squads representing five leagues across the country 20 matches were played to get down to the final two combatants. The inter-league play in the 12th edition of the Canadian Championship set a new attendance record as fans helped to top the one million mark.
Impact headed to the Canadian Championship final
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
